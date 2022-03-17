DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2707 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $83.33 and a 1-year high of $133.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,079.51.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

