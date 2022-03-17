Dynamite 1-Day Volume Hits $50,694.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $14,037.00 and approximately $50,694.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00281604 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004048 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.70 or 0.01246541 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

