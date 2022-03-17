E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($14.29) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.29 ($13.50).

EOAN stock opened at €10.76 ($11.83) on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.87). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.38.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

