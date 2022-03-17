E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €13.60 ($14.95) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.76 ($11.83) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.38. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.