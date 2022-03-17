E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on E.On in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.76 ($11.83) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.79 and its 200 day moving average is €11.38. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

