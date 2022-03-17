Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Buys $12,127.20 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,304 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $12,127.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

