eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

