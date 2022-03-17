Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,242 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Edap Tms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edap Tms by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

