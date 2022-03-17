Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Eric F. O’toole Sells 7,000 Shares

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,621. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

