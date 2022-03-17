Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

