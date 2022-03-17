Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $95.60

Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.60 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 98.85 ($1.29). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 6,891 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.40. The company has a market cap of £81.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Eleco Company Profile (LON:ELCO)
Featured Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.