Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $95.60

Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.60 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 98.85 ($1.29). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 6,891 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.40. The company has a market cap of £81.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

