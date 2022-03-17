Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 116.50 ($1.51). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,011,868 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.13. The company has a market cap of £695.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.00.
Elementis Company Profile (LON:ELM)
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.
