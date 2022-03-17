Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LLY traded up $9.07 on Thursday, hitting $285.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.42. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $271.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock worth $114,549,164. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.