Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

NYSE:LLY opened at $276.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.24. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

