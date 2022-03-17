Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.
NYSE:LLY opened at $276.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.24. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.
In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
