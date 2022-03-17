Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Seagen accounts for about 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 13,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGEN traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.31. 28,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $198,251.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,253. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

