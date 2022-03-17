Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 0.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $650.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $539.02 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $661.70 and its 200-day moving average is $756.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.