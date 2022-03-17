Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $186.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $122.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.04. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Endava’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.6% during the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 74.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 30.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

