Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 308,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,736,339. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.