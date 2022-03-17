Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

PANW traded up $8.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $562.12. The stock had a trading volume of 71,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,340. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of -116.86 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $598.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

