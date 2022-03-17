Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

J stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.56. 29,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average is $134.42. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

