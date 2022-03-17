Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 20,450 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6,084.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period.

Shares of DVYE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

