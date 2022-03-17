Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,830,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,300,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,793,305. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

