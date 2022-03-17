Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,276 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $168,371,000 after buying an additional 141,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.89. 42,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,605. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,691,260. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.