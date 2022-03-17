Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%.
Shares of UUUU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 5,242,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 361.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 177,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7,580.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 131,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.
