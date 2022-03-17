Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given New $9.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $9.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 52.5% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 62.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

