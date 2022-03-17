Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.51 and traded as high as C$15.75. Enerplus shares last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 3,551,111 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.60%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

