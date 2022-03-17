Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Engagesmart has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $38.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56.

Engagesmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

