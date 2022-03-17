Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

Enova International stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. Enova International has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

