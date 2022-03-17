Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFYS. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFYS remained flat at $$9.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,782. Enphys Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65.

Enphys Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Enphys Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

