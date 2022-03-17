Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,397,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,118,000 after purchasing an additional 241,293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,188,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 609,214 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

