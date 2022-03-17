Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.
Shares of EGLX opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)
