Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66.

TRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,626,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

