Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66.
TRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,626,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
