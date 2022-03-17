Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

