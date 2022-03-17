EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $295,585,000 after purchasing an additional 486,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.59. 197,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,658. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.48.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

