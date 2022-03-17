Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.17.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

