Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 13.5%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) dropped 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 121,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 103,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.
The stock has a market cap of C$413.02 million and a PE ratio of -15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91.
About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)
See Also
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.