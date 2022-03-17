Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 13.5%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) dropped 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 121,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 103,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$413.02 million and a PE ratio of -15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.