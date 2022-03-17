ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Down 6.3%

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.00. 13,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 679,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.