Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 106.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.