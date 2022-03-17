Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Insider Jack Callaway Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) insider Jack Callaway purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £22,475 ($29,226.27).

ERM stock opened at GBX 905 ($11.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £989.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 810 ($10.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,124 ($14.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 910.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 977.11.

ERM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Tuesday.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

