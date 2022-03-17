Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,886 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $23,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,493,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,114,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,188,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,501,000.

DFIV opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

