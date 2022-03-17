Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 378,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 456,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,853.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.33.

