Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,155 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,717,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,392,000 after buying an additional 761,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,223,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after buying an additional 466,082 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of GLDM opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $41.14.
