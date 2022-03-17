Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

VB opened at $208.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

