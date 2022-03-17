EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $18.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.54.

EVCM opened at 12.56 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 10.38 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of 12.17 and a 200 day moving average of 15.87.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSG Equity L.L.C. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $571,349,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,920,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

