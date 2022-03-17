Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Everi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258,567 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 358,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,327. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. Everi’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

