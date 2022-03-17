EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $152,525.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,112.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,181,811 shares of company stock worth $17,640,967 and have sold 19,191 shares worth $297,236. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 196,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $39.51.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

