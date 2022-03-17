Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,480,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 25,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of EVFM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 1,949,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,399. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,488.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.