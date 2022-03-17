Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 1,241 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.