Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 9,412 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $89,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 204.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.57 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

