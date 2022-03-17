Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $470.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.52 and a 1 year high of $478.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.72.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

